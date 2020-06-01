Peaceful protest in Waco demands justice against police brutality

WACO, Texas – About 150 people gathered at the suspension bridge in Waco Sunday afternoon joining other cities in Texas and around the nation standing up against police brutality and social injustice.

They held up signs and took a knee for eight to nine minutes, the time that now former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd Monday as he died.

During the event, people spoke on a microphone, one woman said “10 thousand good cops and one thousand bad cops, and those good cops don’t do nothing to those one thousand bad copes, we’ve got 11 thousand bad cops.”

Later in the evening, people marched across the suspension bridge and also through Downtown Waco.

They participated in the Waco Walk for Healing in front of the Courthouse Annex.

So far, protests in the area have remained peaceful.