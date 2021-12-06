Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary: Remembering Doris Miller

WACO, Texas – The attack on Pearl Harbor is remembered every year to honor over 2,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Cultural Arts Waco in partnership with the City of Waco, is holding a special ceremony on the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor at the Doris Miller Memorial.



Miller a Waco native, is known for his heroic actions for manning an anti-aircraft gun with no training during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Waco Cultural Arts President Doreen Ravenscroft says Miller was able to pave the way for others.



“It is incredibly important to honor Doris Miller. He was the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross,” Ravenscroft said. “At that time in the military, African Americans were only allowed to serve as mass men on the lower deck.”

The memorial service will include posting of colors by La Vega High School’s Navy Corps, National Anthem by Waco Community Choir, and Mayor Dillon Meek-just to name a few.



In honor of this day, member’s of Miller’s family will attend.



“His nieces will be coming in from Midland and Fort Worth,” Ravenscroft said. “His great nephew will be coming in to speak and lots of other distant relatives will be coming.”



FOX 44 News got the first look at the new bronze reliefs that will be displayed. Each depict different stages of his life; As the son of sharecroppers, his sporting life as a football player and boxer, and moving the wounded captain of the USS West Virginia during Pearl Harbor.



The reflection pool perimeter also displays the names of people from different branches of the U.S. Military.



“We welcome everybody to come and join us tomorrow, and take time in your life just to honor those that lost their lives during Pearl Harbor,” Ravenscroft said.



The 80th Pearl Harbor Ceremony will take place at Bledsoe- Miller Park 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, December 7th, at 11:55 a.m.