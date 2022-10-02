BELL COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44) — One person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian collision near Belton.

Texas DPS responded to the scene where a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by a 22-year-old male from Belton, Texas, was travelling eastbound of FM 439.

A pedestrian identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV, of Killeen, Texas, was walking westbound in the eastbound traffic lane.

The Volkswagen collided with Sanchez in the eastbound lane.

Sanchez was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. Next of kin have been notified. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.