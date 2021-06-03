People displaced by fire share their story

KILLEEN, Texas – A fire Wednesday night at The Arbors of Killeen Apartments has left several people without a place to stay.

“Right before I laid down, I heard this big boom. That’s the only thing I heard,” Resident Lynna Gritzfeld said. “I didn’t smell any smoke, so I went and laid down. And then a couple minutes later, the Fire Department was running around knocking on our door saying, ‘Get out! Get out! Get out!'”

Gritzfeld lives in Building Seven at the Arbors of Killeen, where the flames began. Firefighters got there around 10:20 p.m. and extinguished the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Killeen Arson Investigator Ethan Gingerich says he was also on the scene helping put out the fire.

“[There were] Twelve individual apartments that where affected,” Gingerich said. “The top floor sustained the heaviest fire damage, and then all of the units below sustained water damage.”

Gingerich says it could take days or weeks to come up with a final conclusion of how the fire started, but the weather might have had something to do with it.

“Some lightning, which could be a factor in this,” Gingerich said. “Talking to some of the people, they said they heard a loud bang, and then a few minutes later they saw smoke coming out of the top of the roof.”

Gritzfeld says she has been living at the Arbors for eight years after retiring from the Army, and this is an unfortunate situation her and her neighbors are going through.

“All of us over here are going to have to move, because there is just too much water damage,” Gritzfeld said. “So they are going to be looking to see if they’ve got any empty apartments here, and they also got some other properties. So they are going to be looking at the other properties to see what they have available.”

No people were injured, but they have all been placed in temporary housing thanks to the apartment complex and the Red Cross.