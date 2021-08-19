Pep rally held for upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

WACO, Texas – People in the Waco community came out Thursday evening for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pep Rally.

“Because the vision of the Alzheimer’s Association is a world without Alzheimer’s or dementia. And I want to be a part of that world,” says Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Brenda Shuttlesworth.

Some people were sporting out their Alzheimer’s gear from previous walks – as well as a fun hairdo.

“I started this several years ago because I just wanted a new look. But it fits well, because purple is the color of Alzheimer’s,” says Alzheimer’s Association supporter Maggie Sanders.

Several people who attended on Thursday evening have been impacted personally by Alzheimer’s.

“This is my fifth year with the walk. I got involved because my mother had Alzheimer’s, so she passed last year,” says Sanders.

“I walk primarily for my mother, who had Alzheimer’s and died about ten years ago. My mother-in-law also had late stage dementia and died about three years ago,” says Alzheimer’s Association Waco ambassador Melody Lee.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers – each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Yellow is for people taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone who has Alzheimer’s. Orange is for someone who supports the cause, and purple honors a loved one who passed away from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“And I’m walking with a yellow flower because my dad has advanced dementia, and I’m walking for my dad junior,” says Shuttlesworth.

Last year, the event was held virtually due to COVID-19.

“We are back at Brazos Park East. And we hope that people will come out on October 2nd and walk with us,” Shuttlesworth says.

You can register here. Those who would like to attend the event and can’t make in person can join the walk from home, as the virtual option is still available.