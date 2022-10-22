Belton (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Belton Police announced on social media that Allen is now in custody.

Belton Police officers are looking for 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Allen may be driving a silver 2009 Buick Enclave with the Texas license plate NNV7699.

Buick Enclave

Allen may be headed to the Fort Worth area.

If you know where Allen is or have seen him recently, please call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

Police say you should not try to apprehend him yourself.