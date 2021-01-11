Pete Sessions stands by decision to object General Election results

WACO, Texas – In one of his first actions representing Texas District 17, Congressman Pete Sessions – along with other Republican lawmakers – objected the results of the 2020 General Election.

Back in November when voters elected Pete Sessions to Congress, FOX 44 asked Sessions what it would mean if President Trump were to lose the General Election and he responded saying, “I think that means the country would have made a decision to go in a different direction.”

The country did go in a different direction by electing former Vice-President Joe Biden to office.

But on Wednesday, Sessions and 145 other Republican lawmakers made objections to the General Election.

“We believe that there is substantial evidence that we should go and review before we move forward,” Sessions explained.

Sessions says he stands by this decision.

Judges rejected nearly 60 court cases when Republicans presented said evidence.

“Our elected officials are disregarding the courts’ findings,” said Rick Kennedy, who ran against Sessions to represent Texas District 17 in Congress.

But Sessions now says he still can’t say in confidence that the General Election was free and fair.

“I’m not going to make this assertion that I believe everything was fair and done well,” he said.

Those type of claims were made by rioters when they stormed Capitol Hill – an action costing five lives – including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Sessions denounced the rioters’ actions – claiming they and the GOP have no affiliation.

“We are being tagged with something that happened by a group of anarchists. My Republican party stands for law and order,” said Sessions.

He says he knows many apart of the Capitol Hill siege were in support of President Trump, but Sessions detached political ties.

As the U.S. House of Representatives releases its resolution to impeach President Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection,” Sessions opposes the decision.

“I see no purpose in that ten days before President Biden, who’s going to take office,” he told FOX44.

Sessions says President Trump’s second impeachment is “purely public speculation.”