Phase One of reopening Texas begins

WACO, Texas – Texas is officially in Phase One of reopening.

This means all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity.

“Central Texas has done a great job of staying in and sheltering in place, because we’ve not had those huge spikes and huge numbers that other communities have. We are very fortunate, so we may see a little increase in cases, but we are not expecting a large surge,” said Kelly Crane, with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

With the reopening of businesses and more people out of their homes, health experts say it’s normal to feel anxious or scared.

“I think this has just been such a jarring moment for us. What I call that was ‘The New Normal, Part One,’ and now we are going into the New Normal, Part Two. So definitely, there’s a lot of concern,” said Crane.

This concern is fueled by the unknown.

“What I’m concerned about is in a week or ten days, we’ll see how that opening up of society goes for us,” said Calee Travis, Chief Nursing Officer for Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, during a press conference on Thursday.

This is why health officials say it’s especially important for you to continue following safety guidelines while you are out.

“As things reopen and we’re trying to get back to some sense of normalcy and interaction, remember that social distancing is still important. So that means when you are out in the community and you are out at your favorite store, that six feet apart really makes the difference. And wearing a mask or face covering, that is going to make a huge, huge difference,” said Crane.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Phase One of reopening will continue until at least May 18th, then he will evaluate the next steps for the state.

“We just have to take it day by day. I mean, that’s what we’ve done since January – studying what was the situation, preparing, planning and then enacting. This really is a day-by-day situation,” said Crane.

If you don’t feel safe or comfortable going out, it’s okay to stay in and continue to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.