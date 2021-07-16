Phone scammers attempting to impersonate Hillsboro PD

HILLSBORO, Texas – Is that really the Hillsboro Police Department that you’re talking to on the phone?

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud complaint Thursday involving a phishing call – with the caller ID showing the Hillsboro Police Department. The caller advised the victim their bank account had been compromised, and to immediately withdraw money from the account and to purchase game cards – then refer the numbers on back to the caller.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety says caller ID is not always correct, and that any information can be confirmed by calling the number you know is right from a directory. No police departments or businesses will request for funds to be added to any secondary payment card for any reason. People should always confirm any information from an unsolicited caller, and if the sales pitch is too good to be true, it is usually a scam.

Source: Hillsboro Department of Public Safety