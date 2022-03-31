WACO, Texas – The month of April is child abuse prevention month and sexual assault awareness month. To share awareness, the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children kicked off their first pinwheels for prevention event.

“The pinwheel is the symbol for child abuse prevention. We have that going on. We are also celebrating or promoting raising awareness about sexual assault awareness month,” says Aleigh Ascherl, Prevention & Education Director at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

The public was invited to take a tour inside the facility Thursday evening and learn about the programs the advocacy center has to offer.

“We do collaboration with law enforcement. The DA’s office of each county mental health providers, medical professionals, case managers, forensic interviewers, counselors,” says Dr. Kerry Burkley, associate director at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

With crime increasing in McLennan County, Dr. Kerry Burkley with the advocacy center says they have seen more people using their services.

“We’re seeing an increase, particularly in sex trafficking cases as well. As our what all of this child abuse about child abuse cases and general sex trafficking or commercially sexually exploited youth cases,” says Dr. Burkley.

The Advocacy Center in Waco is selling pinwheels for prevention to make the community aware of child abuse and sexual assault. Yard pinwheels will be available for $20 each or new this year, planter size for $5 and hand held ones for just $3.

“So that’s what we’re going to do is to try to get this out to the community so that they will feel more comfortable about talking about it, recognizing the signs”

If you would like to help, you can call Alison Sorley at, 254-752-9330, ext. 127 to make a donation or Venmo at @Advocacy-Center-1.