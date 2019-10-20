Pizza delivery woman robbed in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan police report responding to an aggravated robbery.

Police were dispatched to the Forest park apartments located on 1828 Sandy Point Road for an aggravated robbery.

As a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery, she noticed the apartment was vacant. She was approached by two males who displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money and the food.

The driver was not injured and the investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).