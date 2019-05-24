Plan ahead for visiting Fort Hood this Memorial Day Weekend

Families wanting to visit cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas on Memorial Day Weekend must call ahead.

These visits will be between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on May 26.

Visitors must call range operations at (254) 287-3130/3321 to access the live-fire area. No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits.

Range operations will have guides available to assist families and to monitor cemetery visits. Signs will be posted along roads giving directions to the cemeteries.

The roads which can be used are East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road, and Owl Creek Road.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center