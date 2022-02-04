WACO, Texas – The winter storm had a lot of us skating on the ice when we didn’t want to. But plumbing issues at Skate Waco Bellmead forced them to hang up their skates on Wednesday.

“Plumbers actually came to the Bellmead location, it was just coming down really hard. So they were like, we can’t we can’t get in there while the rains come in,” says Gypsy Lucas, owner of Skate Waco in Bellmead.

Gypsy Lucas was hoping to get someone to fix the broken pipe on Thursday, but mother nature had other plans. Due to the winter storm, many plumbing companies couldn’t make their usual calls due to slippery road conditions.

“We’re just taking emergencies, and there are emergencies usually with commercial or grain based flooding or something like that. But other than that, yeah, we’re keeping our trucks off the road for now,” says Steve Robinson, General Manager at Mike Staas’ services.

In comparison to last years winter storm, Steve Robinson with Mike Staas services says, they didn’t get many emergency calls this year.

“But I think a lot of people learned last year to keep everything covered and closed up and and keep the heat on. And I think that’s helping us a lot this year,” says Robinson.

As a business owner Lucas is grateful this winter storm wasn’t as bad as last years. Last years storm put her out of business for ten days, this year she hopes to be able to open her skating rink Saturday afternoon.

“It’s challenging coming back into business when you’ve been closed, because if whatever you do on a Friday night affects you two or three Friday nights afterwards,” says Lucas.

Friday night, Central Texas will remain on a hard freeze warning until Saturday morning, to protect your pipes Robinson wants to remind people to leave a steady drip running.