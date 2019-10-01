Point of Truth Church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

ROBINSON, Texas – The Point of Truth Church’s pumpkin patch in Robinson opened on Tuesday to usher Central Texas into fall – despite our 90+ degree temperatures.

The patch aims to bring family fun to the community for free. Its 2019 opening day until 8:00 p.m.

Every October since 2012, Robinson has christened the fall season with this pumpkin patch sitting just off Old Robinson Road.

This year, the patch will feature over 11,000 pumpkins and a corn pit filled with over 6,300 pounds of corn.

There is also an assortment of yard games and tractor rides at the pumpkin patch.

“Whether we’re here sharing Jesus through a high-five, a smile, a hug, getting in the corn pit with you, going through the hay maze, or taking you on a hayride or even the pumpkins themselves, we want to build relationships because we want to do community together,” says Pastor David Tenberg.

Last year, the pumpkin patch stretched the definition of community with over 20,000 visitors from 43 states and 13 countries. This year, they hope to increase those numbers even more.

The pumpkin patch is open daily through October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.