Police Academy Cadets Prepare for Court

WOODWAY, Texas – McLennan Community College Police Academy cadets conducted a mock trial on Tuesday to learn how officers should handle themselves in court.

The exercise was for the cadets, but was carried out by instructors and a police chief as lawyers and a judge and criminal justice students as a six-person jury.

“So we have the cadets do an actual crime scene investigation. They write reports, they take statements and such,” says Academy Coordinator Dennis Stapleton. “The whole purpose of this is in a training environment, we can give them knowledge and experience on what happens when you go to court.”

The trial was based on a fake drunk driving case involving the cadets as witnesses. The object was to keep the cadets composed, prepared, and detail-oriented while testifying.

The mock trial also showed just how much the case can hinge on seemingly small details. This was one of the big takeaways for cadet Case Channon.

“What impressed me the most was just how much goes into it and how little details, it can be some grammar, to times, to even if you flip a name, it can end everything,” Channon says.

Bellmead Police Chief Danny Smith, who played the role of a defense attorney in the case, harped on the practical experience the cadets can gain through the exercise.

“We have this to give them some experience testifying and to give them an opportunity to see what it is going to be like in the real world, when they go out and they have a real case that goes before a jury, to see some of the pitfalls and also some of the things they really do right,” Smith says.

Academy administrators were impressed with this class of cadets and their work ethic throughout the 21-week program. They are set to graduate this December.