WACO, Texas — After what first responders experienced last February and then also a few weeks ago, they are gearing up yet again for severe weather tomorrow and through the end of the week.

“As the cold weather kind of comes back in, where we may see some ice on the road again, just the same thing,” Waco Police PIO Cierra Shipley said. “We ask people to be cautious while their driving in any weather condition really.”

As we prepare to see a second round of wintry weather for this February, police and fire departments are gearing up to be ready in case of any emergencies.

That includes accidents, medical calls, and house fires.

“Unfortunately, we still get medical calls and things of that nature, so, you know, after the events last year, we purchased snow chains for our fire trucks so that we’re able to respond and not have any hiccups getting the calls,” Hewitt Fire Lieutenant Kiko Rocha said.

With the storm at the beginning of this month, Waco police responded to many accidents due to the icy roads and are preparing for more calls this time around, but also wellness checks.

“Usually our biggest call load will be car accidents,” Shipley said. “People living out of town, they’ll actually also call us at our non-emergency number and ask to check on family members.”

“That’s something that we also get in quite frequently if they haven’t heard from their family member when a while and they know the weather and what it’s doing at the moment they can call us.”

Both departments are advising people take precautions even if this weather does not seem as bad as before, because the roads will still be icy and dangerous, for driving or walking.

“Drive cautiously,” Rocha said. “Watch out for the bridges and overpasses. If the main road isn’t slick, you know, those overpasses will definitely be slick. So, to just to use caution.”