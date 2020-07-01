Police arrest two suspects after high speed chase, drugs found after being thrown from vehicle

LAMPASAS, Texas- Two people are behind bars after taking police on a chase.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted an operation leading to a car chase and seizure of controlled substances.

Investigators were planning to meet 27-year-old Cody Lynn Wright at a motel to purchase one ounce of methamphetamine.

Wright had ties to Hamilton and Hico, Texas prior to the investigation for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, and Wright was found in the passenger seat of the car.

While trying to detain Cody Wright, he struck a HCSO Investigator pushing him away.

Wright fled on foot and ran southbound on US 281.

A foot chase began where Wright was apprehended after another physical altercation with HCSO Investigators.

During the foot pursuit, the female driver, 34-year-old Alana Marie Lopez, fled in her vehicle Southbound on US 281.

Stop sticks were deployed on Lopez’s vehicle that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Lopez threw items from the vehicle that were later recovered as well.

Both Lopez and Wright were found in possession of digital scales, methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia, clear plastic baggies, and a large amount of clear crystalline substance.

Wright was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Bell County.

Lopez was taken into custody in Lampasas County.