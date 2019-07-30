Police ask public’s help in finding missing woman

Waco police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman who has been missing since July 26.

That’s when the family of Tiffany Ann Campbell reported they could not locate her.

She is described as a 36-year-old white female, 4 feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her last known address was the New Road Inn in Waco.

Police say she left the motel last week and has not been seen since.

She is reported to have medical issues and requires medication.

She has also used the names Tiffany Elrod and Tiffany Barrett.

If located, please contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.