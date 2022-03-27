WACO, Texas — Waco Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a potential key in a current murder case.

Waco PD posted on their social media page, hoping to receive answers,

The Special Crimes Unit is attempting to identify the driver and any people associated with the vehicle seen above.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a smaller, silver SUV and was last seen traveling eastbound on Sanger Avenue just past North Valley Mills Drive around Thursday night.

Police believe the vehicle is related to a current murder investigation.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, please contact Detective Reyes at (254) 760-7619 or call Waco Crimestoppers.