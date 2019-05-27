Police Chief Resigns in Mart

The Mart City Council has accepted the resignation of Police Chief Paul Cardenas.

Members made the decision on Tuesday morning after meeting in executive session for an hour. The cause of the resignation is still unknown.

The news also follows the resignation of four Mart police officers earlier this month.

Community members are frustrated with the lack of answers from the city. ​​​​​

“They didn’t tell us anything else. That was the end of the meeting, and we didn’t get any answers. That was the end of it,” says Mart resident Jan Carnahan.

City Manager Kevin Schaffer says the city wishes Cardenas the best and thanks him for his service.

Neighbors are left unsatisfied with the Council’s actions. They have questions that weren’t addressed in the meeting.

“I wish they would have told us who was going to be patrolling our streets, who was coming and taking care of our city. They didn’t tell us anything,” Carnahan says.

Outside of the meeting, Schaffer tells FOX44 News that McLennan County deputies and constables will be patrolling Mart for now.

The city is now starting the search for a new police chief.