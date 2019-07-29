Police find baby left alone in car outside a Cove bar, mom arrested

A Copperas Cove woman is facing multiple charges after an officer found a one year old child left alone in a car parked outside a bar early Sunday morning.

In a written complaint filed by the officer, he noted finding the child asleep in a safety seat in the back of the car parked at the Trackside Night Club at 301 Joe’s Road in Copperas Cove about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

He noted the engine was running and the doors were not locked.

The court papers said he went inside the club and found the child’s mother who first told him she had gone in to use the restroom and to pick up her husband, saying she had sat with him and had ” two shots.”

Police say that when they took her into custody, she resisted, dropped her body to the ground and thrashed around while resisting.

The officers said she continued to yell obscenities and throw herself around as she was placed in the back of the patrol car, smashing her forehead into a steel bar twice.

Court papers quote her as threatening the officer and his family, hoping they die.

The arrest affidavit stated that when she gave a breath sample, she blew 0.148.

Complaints filed with the court specified charges of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, resisting arrest and terroristic threats to a public servant.