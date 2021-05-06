Police have questions about a crash in Hewitt

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hewitt Police officers are investigating a one-car crash that involved a man with a gunshot wound. A Justice of the Peace declared the driver dead at the scene.

It happened in the 500 block of Hewitt around 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s when police a firefighters were called about a one-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. They also found a gun inside the vehicle.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle or close to the driver at the time of the incident. Officers don’t believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected