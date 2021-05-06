Police have questions about a crash in Hewitt

Hewitt Police officers are investigating a one-car crash that involved a man with a gunshot wound. A Justice of the Peace declared the driver dead at the scene.

It happened in the 500 block of Hewitt around 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s when police a firefighters were called about a one-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. They also found a gun inside the vehicle.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle or close to the driver at the time of the incident. Officers don’t believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered.