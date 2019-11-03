Police investigating body found in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report responding to a call of an unresponsive man in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The call came at 11:09 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification next of kin.

This case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.