Police investigating death at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas – Lake Bryan was temporarily closed to the public due to a body found in the water.

Bryan Police officers and Bryan firefighters responded to Lake Bryan on Thursday night at 100 Lake Bryan Road for a call of a deceased person.

The Fire Department assisted in recovering a body from the water. The cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and an autopsy has been ordered.

There are no obvious signs of foul play – however, the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death and the investigation is still ongoing. The public was not in any danger.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dive Team responded to Lake Bryan on Friday and recovered the firearm from the water. Lake Bryan has since reopened to the public.

Source: Bryan Police Department