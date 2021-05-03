Police investigating questionable death of well-known Wacoan

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers are leading an investigation into what caused the death of who they call a “staple of the Waco community.”

Waco PD officers were sent to the Whispering Oaks Apartments Monday in reference to a possible questionable death. After officers arrived at the scene, they met with the apartment management who informed officers they found Robert Pearson, who is a well-known Waco shoeshine man, dead in his apartment.

According to officers, after entering Pearson’s apartment, there was no sign of life.

As part of their procedures, Justice of the Peace Peterson was called to the scene, who then pronounced Pearson dead. Also during this time, Waco Mortuary was notified of Pearson’s death.

After Waco Mortuary arrived, they begin to pick up Pearson’s body, and it was then they realized that Pearson was still alive. Officers immediately requested AMR and Waco Fire to the scene for immediate medical care. After AMR medics arrived, they transported Pearson to a local hospital.

Later in the afternoon, Waco officers were notified by Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital that Pearson had passed away.

Police are currently investigating the cause of Pearson’s death. They are also reviewing policies and practices to ensure responses to possible death calls include the assessment of medical professionals.

At this time there is no known next of kin. If anyone has information regarding Pearson’s next of kin, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department