CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44)- Dani Hernandez and her family live a few doors down from where the shoot off occurred.

“The sound of gunshots is not something that I hear often,” says Hernandez.

Her doorbell video captured the moment the officer arrived to the house wednesday night.

“And then after that it just got really still,” she says.

Police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim who told police they were shot in the back of the neck by their spouse. The victim was taken to the hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Cameron police, the Milam County Sheriff’s office, Rockdale police and the Texas department of public safety attempted to serve a warrant at a house on East 7th St. That’s when they say the suspect opened fire and law enforcement fired back.

The suspect was shot and killed, and one Cameron officer was wounded and taken to a hospital where the officer died.

“When that police officer from Cameron left for his shift and kissed his family goodbye. They thought and he thought he was going to return what he didn’t,” says Graham Jones, a former police officer and also a member of the 100 club– an organization that supports fallen officers.

The 100 club of Central Texas activated the survivor fund in response to the death of the officer.

“There are so many people in this community that care about them and that are praying for them right now,” Jones says.

To donate, visithttps://100clubcentex.com/program-fund-activation/