WACO, Texas – Waco Police and a sex trafficking detective from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are addressing a false rumor trending on social media.

People online are saying there are individuals knocking on doors near Baylor, and that those individuals are linked to sex trafficking.

“Trafficking does not occur this way,” Detective Joseph Scaramucci said. “People are not out trying to kidnap you. They’re not out trying to dupe you in the following them somewhere.”

He said domestically, less than 1% of sex trafficking is from abduction.

Waco PD says when they arrived on scene to a suspicious activity report, they found a few people trespassing on the property knocking on doors asking about “God the Mother” and becoming a member of their group.

“How often do people go door to door talking about churches?” Scaramucci said. “It’s very common. You see Mormon faith out doing it all the time. Nobody questions that as to whether or not it’s human trafficking.”

We are not mentioning the name of the church because officials say it is not linked to the sex trafficking allegations.

“We’ve gone through and investigated the situation, they’ve talked with complex, the residents involved and also the individuals that were in question as well,” Waco PD PIO Ciera Shipley said.

One post even went as far to say police confirmed it as sex trafficking – which police did not do.

“None of our officers said that this was a sex trafficking scheme to any of the people,” Shipley said.

This social media rumor has gone far beyond just Waco. For years, multiple police departments across the country have investigated similar reports about this group and found no link to sex trafficking.

Also if there is an incident like that happening, Scaramucci says law enforcement will notify the public about it.

“I can assure you if kids were getting kidnaped, and if Baylor students were being taken into trafficking, law enforcement would be fighting it tooth and nail,” Scaramucci said.