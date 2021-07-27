Police say two held in connection with Anniversary Park shooting

Waco police report two people believe involved in the July 13 shooting of a woman in Anniversary Park have been arrested.

Brandi Nichole Degrate and Marvin Jerome Parr were booked into the McLennan County jail on charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.

Bond was set at $200,000 on each of them.

Police were called to that section of the larger Cameron Park known as Anniversary Park about 11:15 p.m. July 13 on a report of shots being heard fired.

When they got there they found the female victim.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a car that had driven off and additional officers arriving on the scene followed a car that matched the description, though at the time determined that no one in that car appeared to have been involved with the shooting.

As the investigation continued, police developed suspects and made the arrests.