Police searching for Bryan robbery suspects

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Tommy’s Drive-In Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to Tommy’s Drive-In located at 1520 W. 28th Street for an aggravated robbery that just occurred.

Two males entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the store employees.

The two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The two employees were not injured.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).