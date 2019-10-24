Police searching for stabbing suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man as he walked down the street.

On October 23rd, College Station officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Longmire Drive regarding an aggravated assault.

Officers learned the victim and a friend were walking in the area when they were assaulted by two unknown suspects.

During the assault one victim was stabbed in the back and received a laceration on his left arm.

The other friend was not injured during the assault.

The suspects fled the area in an undetermined direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital by family and friends where he received treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect one was described as a white male wearing all black clothing and a neck tattoo.

Suspect two was described as a white male wearing all black to include a mask.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.