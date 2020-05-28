Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary

KILLEEN, Texas- The Killeen Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a burglary of a business.

A burglary was reported at the Valero at 4402 East Rancier Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 26th.

Officers were advised a man forced entry into the business and took items belonging to the store.

The suspect is described as a black man with a short haircut, mustache, dark hooded zip up jacket, dark pants with gold stripes running down the legs.

Surveillance video was obtained of the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.