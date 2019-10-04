Road rage shooting sends victim to Temple hospital

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County deputies are searching for the person who shot a man in the head after a road rage incident just south of Salado, near the Willamson County Line.

FOX44 News has learned the shooting took place on the frontage road of Interstate 35 south of Hill Road, near Exit #279. Two men were in an argument, when one pulled a gun on the other and shot him.

An ambulance took the victim to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are not saying at this time what exactly happened before the shooting. They are also not releasing information about the victim or the shooter.