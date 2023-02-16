Groesbeck (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is under a lockdown because of a police situation.

Representatives from the center told FOX 44 News the lockdown started around 2 p.m. They could not release information about what sparked the lockdown, but they did say some employees were allowed to leave.

Groesbeck ISD announced Thursday afternoon that campuses were placed on “Secure” status at 2:20 p.m., which meant students would not be allowed to leave.

At 3:22 p.m., authorities told Superintendent Anthony Figueroa it was safe to release students.

Groesbeck Police and the Limestone Sheriff’s Office was not releasing any information about what sparked the lockdown.

FOX 44 News will update this report as more information is released.