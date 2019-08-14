Police: suspect used a dating app to commit sexual assault

Waco police say a 33-year-old man used a cell phone dating app to meet a young woman he sexually assaulted multiple times.

Officers arrested Michael Anthony Reyes Tuesday on a total of five counts of sexual assault in the case that first surfaced back in February.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said the investigation began when officers interviewed a girl described as ” being under the age of 17, suspected of being a runaway.

As officers talked with her, she said she had been assaulted.

The victim told officers she had gotten to know the man through the dating app, then early in February agreed to meet him in person.

She says he picked her up in his car away from school and took her to a North Waco home where he sexually assaulted her multiple times during the day.

Officers identified him as Reyes and got a total of five arrest warrants for him issued through municipal court.

Officers picked up Reyes Tuesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Bond was set at a total of $125,000.