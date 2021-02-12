Police: Waco teen charged in stepfather’s murder

WACO, Texas – A 17-year-old man is in custody Friday evening after police say he shot and killed his stepfather during a fight on Thursday night.

Waco PD identified the shooting victim as 30-year old Sylvester Dixon.

“I heard all of the gunshots, and then I looked I saw two. One was shooting, and the other was running for his life,” said a neighbor who saw some of the incident.

Mary Perkin says she called the police when she heard the gunshots ringing out near her home on North 16th Street in Waco.

The man she described as “running for his life” was the stepfather of 17-year-old Jadarius Degrate. Degrate was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he’s facing a murder charge.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance at the home just a few doors down from Perkins.

While police say Sylvester Dixon was pronounced dead at the hospital, Perkins tells FOX44 she suspected he was already lifeless – seeing him laying feet from her front door.

“I knew he was dead, because he never did move at all. It was just BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! And the other one ran one way when he saw him laying there,” she recalled.

Perkins, who has spent her career in juvenile corrections, says the shooting so close to her home is disappointing because it erased the future of one man and paralyzed the future of someone heading toward manhood.

“His life was ruined, and then they got another one dead. That’s the worst part of it. He won’t be any good, and the other one can’t back,” Perkins said.

Police say though an arrest has already been made, the shooting is still under investigation and more information will be available in the coming days.