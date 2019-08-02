Poppa Rollo’s Pizza celebrates 50 years

WACO, Texas – It was 50 years ago on August 1 that a Waco staple, Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, opened up its doors.

Community members gathered at the Valley Mills location in Waco on Thursday to celebrate with the owners on their years of success.

Mary and Roland Duty say they attribute their 50 years of success with original ingredients and staying involved in their community.

“In the restaurant business, we are not talking left and right,” Mary says. “People meet over a meal, they discuss things, people come here to grieve, people coming here to laugh, people come in here to celebrate, and we get to be a part of that.”

It all started with a strong urge to do whatever Roland’s heart desired. So as the owner, chef, and worker – the Poppa Rollo’s tradition began.

“Don’t tell anybody,” Roland jokes. “Can’t believe it’s 50 years. Because in this industry, it’s attention to details and hurry all the time.”

Mary and Roland say the restaurant’s success is attributed to several factors.

“We build our own crust. Don’t tell anybody,” Roland again jokes. “We put magic fairy dust on the whole thing.”

“Can’t be a part of the community and not give back to our community. People in here, for three generations, have been our customers,” Mary says.

The couple has been married for over 40 years. They say their “opposites attract” partnership has kept the business going.

“He always tells people that he’s the brains and I am the mouth,” Mary says.

And others in the community, including City Council members and the commissioners, would agree.

“They just support Waco, and people support them,” says customer Dawn Segrest.

“Born and raised here,” says Andrea Barefield, of Waco City Council District One. “If you remember anything about your childhood, if you remember anything about your teenage years, rolling the drag on Valley Mills, one of the things you did was stop at Poppa Rollo’s.”

“I’ve been coming to Poppa Rollo’s since I was a kid,” says customer Brian Adamik.

Mary and Roland say they are ready for the next 50.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Roland says.