Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Porch pirate season is now officially here. It’s the time of the year where thieves have their sights set on those “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” packages … left outside homes.

There are a few things you can do to outsmart those thieves. Police suggest a few alternative delivery methods such as requiring a signature, using nondescript packaging, or using a locker or pickup location.

After taking advantage of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday online shopping deals, be careful of thieves going shopping on your front porch.

“They’re probably going to be looking out for those packages being delivered here in the next few days for whatever you bought,” says Cierra Shipley with Waco PD.

Waco PD says to track your packages carefully.

“Keep an eye on when those packages are going to be delivered and make sure to either be home at the time, maybe have a trusted source to pick up that package for you,” says Shipley.

Swiping packages is a felony in Texas. A person stealing from fewer than ten addresses can be sentenced to up two years in jail and/or receive up to a 10-thousand dollar fine.

The easiest way to catch a porch pirate is to install a security camera such as a ‘ring’ doorbell.

“That video, it goes a long way when it comes to finding those suspect,” Shipley says.

But anyone can be a victim of theft through online scamming.

“Text messages, emails. They all can be super believable,” says Shipley.

Local police are warning the public to be especially vigilant in the run-up to Christmas. Before clicking on any link, make sure the site is reputable and safe.

“You shouldn’t have to put your credit card information right then and there…but our advice is just to not click on the link in general,” says Shipley.

And if you get a suspicious text from an unsaved number about your package being delivered…

“Go into your normal account. Your original email that gave you that original tracking number and check on your package from that credible email that you got in the beginning,”

Shipley says.