COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove Animceral Control Officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of Big Divide Road, on April 22, 2022 at around 1:20 pm.

The officer was responding to a call about a skunk that was acting in a strange manner, and they were able to capture the skunk.

The animal was humanely euthanized and was sent for testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory, Austin Texas.

On April 25, 2022, Copperas Cove Animal Control received a notification from the Texas Department of Health, that the skunk was infected with rabies.

Rabies infections are most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Signs of a rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to:

Fever,

Headaches

Fatigue

Respiration difficulties

Possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.



Signs of a rabies infection in pets may include:

Fever

Chewing at site of infection or bite

Erratic behavior

Walking aimlessly

General restlessness

Skin irritability

Sensitivity to light

Aggression in animals not normally aggressive,

Generally unnatural behavior for that animal

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch, or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having any contact with wild animals. Steps to safeguard your outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc. should be taken.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.

Any Copperas Cove citizen who believes that they, or their pet, or someone who has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a skunk, or other wild animals in this area should immediately contact

Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.

During after hours you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222. Also contact your physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department