WACO, Texas — As we begin to see the light at the end of this wintry weather tunnel, officials are urging residents to continue precautionary measures.

“For the next couple of days we will see dangerously cold temperatures and so we need to take, and the folks out in the public, need to take appropriate action to mitigate against the hazards of that,” Ryan Dirker said, the Assistant Coordinator for the McLennan County Emergency Management Office.

Emergency management officials throughout Central Texas are warning residents that the roads are still dangerous and they still need to stay cautious.

“Once that sun goes down, the road temperatures cool off and the black ice is the biggest danger,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said. “So if people are out and about after sunset, six o’clock or so, it’s going to start to refreeze.”

“And when it starts to refreeze that’s where we see the most danger because you get comfortable driving on the dry pieces of road and you’re driving at higher speeds than you would if we were to have ice and snow over all of the road.”

Both Kubinski and Dirker recommended that residents continue their precautious actions when it comes to your homes and your vehicles.

“With the really cold temperatures and the precipitation that gets into the ground, keep an eye on your foundations,” Dirker said. “A lot of times those will shift. If you have the ability to get out into your cars, if you haven’t been there in a while, run them for a couple of minutes.”

And if you absolutely have to go out tonight or tomorrow morning, here’s what Chief Kubinski recommends.

“Just observe ten to fifteen miles under whatever the posted speed limit is, at a minimum. Only drive as fast as you feel safe controlling the car if you were to lose control.”