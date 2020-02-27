Power line snap forces evacuation of Peebles Elementary School in Killeen

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Broken wire at Peebles Elementary in Killeen

Students at Peebles Elementary School spent a little extra time outside Thursday morning because an electrical wire snapped.

The school’s fire alarms sounded and all students followed procedure by leaving the school’s buildings.

Principal Carol Correa says it appears an electrical wire snapped near the portable buildings, causing sparks to fly.

Firefighters arrived and after looking over the situation, gave the all-clear for students to return to the main building.

Power is out to the portable buildings, so those classes are now in the main building.

The school expects the electrical line to be repaired and power restored by lunchtime.

