Power outage cancels school in Milano

Classes were cancelled at the Milano Independent School District Friday morning as the result of a power outage.

Initially it was thought school would be started with a two hour delay but when school officials learned that power would not be restored until later they decided to cancel classes for the day.

They did say that the Friday night football game between Milano and Hearne would go on as scheduled as it is be played at Hearne.

It was not immediately known how widespread the power outage was