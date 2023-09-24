Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: The power returned to FOX 44 at 7:55 p.m. As long as there are no other power outages, FOX 44 News @ 9 p.m. will air at its regular time.

PREVIOUS REPORT: FOX 44 is off the air because of a power outage possibly connected to the storms moving through Central Texas.

According to the Oncor Outage Map, the problem affecting FOX 44 is not expected to be fixed until 1 a.m.

The FOX 44 Storm Team of Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and Meteorologist Zavian Colon are still monitoring the storms and are sending out alerts through Facebook and Twitter.

If the power is restored early, FOX 44 News @ 9 p.m. will air at its regular time.

Thank you for your patience.