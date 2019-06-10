Powered bicycle hits transit van

What was described as a gas-powered bicycle struck a Waco Transit System van Monday morning, resulting in minor injuries to the bicyclist and some damage to the van.

City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said it happened about 8:30 a.m.

The Waco Transit van was going north on 23rd Street and had stopped at the intersection at Waco Drive.

As the driver was turning right to go east on Waco Drive, the cyclist, who was going west on the wrong side of Waco Drive struck the van.

The cyclist was taken to the VA hospital.

No one on the van was hurt.

Holze noted that with increased bicycle traffic on city streets, cyclists should be aware that they are governed by the same laws as larger vehicles and must obey those traffic laws.