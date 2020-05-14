Premier ER offering COVID antibody tests

WOODWAY, Texas – Premier ER announced they will be offering antibody testing at all their facilities – including the ones in Waco and Woodway.

The antibody testing could bring scientists closer to finding a COVID-19 vaccine, nursing director Moira Foley says.

“Antibodies can absolutely help lead to a vaccine,” Foley said. “It can really help us get through all the next several stages of progression of getting to the other side of this.”

The tests are for those who have had COVID-19 and have recovered. Antibodies are produced by the body’s immune system to fight against viruses.

If they did get it and recovered, the antibody tests will show how sick they were and how their immune system worked. The tests results can be crucial information for scientists.

“It’s definitely going to help scientists with understanding how sick did this make patients or persons, how difficult was this to overcome, or how many people were out in the community who have had it and had no idea,” Foley said. “It really helps scientists with those answers.”

In a regular COVID-19 meeting led by Mayor Kyle Deaver Wednesday, Ascension Providence physician Dr. Jackson Griggs warned about putting too much faith in the testing.

If somebody isn’t certain they had the virus and overcame it, it can lead to misleading results and could put them at risk for actually catching the virus.

“If they’re under that impression that they’re now immune to the virus and the truth is that’s based on inaccurate information,” Griggs said. “Then they unwittingly expose themself to the disease.”

For those who are certain they’ve recovered from the virus, the quick blood test can be a great help.

“It’s very low-risk, there’s no major risks of having a blood draw done,” Foley said. “I think that thinking about risks and benefits, the risks are so low and the benefit is so high.”

To get more information on Premier ER’s testing, find their website here.