Preps for IronMan 70.3 leading to road closures, changes in traffic

WACO, Texas – Waco will host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon this Sunday, and local roadways will be impacted.

Event organizers say to please use caution and expect detours/delays in the areas of downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco, and China Spring.

Impacted areas will include the following streets:

Road closed Oct. 21 to Oct. 28

• University Parks Dr. (from Franklin Ave. to Washington Ave.)

Roads closed Oct. 27

• 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. – University Parks Dr. (from Washington Ave. to Cameron Park Dr.)

• 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Washington Ave. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to University Parks Dr.)

• 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. – MLK Jr. Blvd. (from Washington Ave. to Lake Shore Dr.)

• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cameron Park Dr. (from Herring Ave. to Mouth of the Bosque)

Roads closed on Oct. 27 in Cameron Park for run course

• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cameron Park Dr. at Baker Ln., Robin Rd., University Parks Dr.

• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – N. University Parks Dr. at N. 4th St.

• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – University Parks Dr. at Cameron Park Dr., Colcord Ave., David Dr., Bosque Blvd., Jefferson Ave.

Expect delays on Oct. 27 for bike course

• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Herring Ave. (from N. 4th St. to Dallas St.)

• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lake Shore Dr. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to N. 19th St.)

• 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. – N. 19th St./Flat Rock Rd. (from Lake Shore Dr. to FM 185)

• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – N. River Crossing/FM 185 (from China Spring Rd. to Hwy. 6)

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wortham Bend Rd.(from Culpepper Ln. to Ziegler Ln.)

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Rock Creek Rd. (from N. Rock Creek Rd. to Steinbeck Bend Dr.)

• 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Steinbeck Bend Dr. (from Lake Shore Dr. to China Spring Rd.)

For more information, you can go here.