Preps for IronMan 70.3 leading to road closures, changes in traffic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – Waco will host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon this Sunday, and local roadways will be impacted.

Event organizers say to please use caution and expect detours/delays in the areas of downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco, and China Spring.

Impacted areas will include the following streets:
Road closed Oct. 21 to Oct. 28
• University Parks Dr. (from Franklin Ave. to Washington Ave.)
Roads closed Oct. 27
• 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. – University Parks Dr. (from Washington Ave. to Cameron Park Dr.)
• 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Washington Ave. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to University Parks Dr.)
• 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. – MLK Jr. Blvd. (from Washington Ave. to Lake Shore Dr.)
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cameron Park Dr. (from Herring Ave. to Mouth of the Bosque)
Roads closed on Oct. 27 in Cameron Park for run course
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cameron Park Dr. at Baker Ln., Robin Rd., University Parks Dr.
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – N. University Parks Dr. at N. 4th St.
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. – University Parks Dr. at Cameron Park Dr., Colcord Ave., David Dr., Bosque Blvd., Jefferson Ave.
Expect delays on Oct. 27 for bike course
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Herring Ave. (from N. 4th St. to Dallas St.)
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lake Shore Dr. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to N. 19th St.)
• 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. – N. 19th St./Flat Rock Rd. (from Lake Shore Dr. to FM 185)
• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – N. River Crossing/FM 185 (from China Spring Rd. to Hwy. 6)
• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wortham Bend Rd.(from Culpepper Ln. to Ziegler Ln.)
• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Rock Creek Rd. (from N. Rock Creek Rd. to Steinbeck Bend Dr.)
• 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Steinbeck Bend Dr. (from Lake Shore Dr. to China Spring Rd.)

For more information, you can go here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories