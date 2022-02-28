WACO, Texas — As the primary election comes into full swing, Central Texas counties are preparing for voters to make their voices heard.

“I think we’ll probably see something more like what we have in the past as far as 50 percent or 50 percent on election night,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. “And I hope that we do see a good turnout. We do want to, you know, we hope that everybody takes advantage and is able to cast a ballot if they’re registered to vote.”

Goldsmith said that from early voting, McLennan County saw a 9.1 percent turnout, which is on par with what they expected from early voting in a primary.

Over in Bell County, they saw a larger turnout for early voting at 13.1 percent, when compared to midterms of 2018, and they are also hoping for a decent size turnout tomorrow.

“That included 13,083 who voted in person,” James Stratford said, the Bell County Public Information Officer. “And then we have about 2000 absentee ballots that have already been sent in, plenty of people still made it out to cast their ballots and our hope is that those who didn’t make it out during early voting will come out tomorrow.”

Some candidates were still out today, like republican congressional candidate Jason “Storm” Nelson, who held a rally in McLennan County to hear from doctors he has worked closely with during his campaign time.

Both election officials told FOX 44 News that voters need to remember their identification when they go to cast their ballots and to check either McLennanvotes.com or the bell county voting app for polling locations and wait times.