Protecting Yourself During An Active Shooting

Copperas Cove, Texas. After the recent mass shootings nationwide; from California to El Paso, law enforcement say , training is key to protect yourself.

“The body can’t go where the brain has never been.” says Guy Beveridge, a Coryell County Constable. Beveridge has worked in law enforcement for the past 20 years.

“If you’ve never trained yourself and taken your brain somewhere your body is not going to react in a crisis situation” he continues.

Experts say one key tip to protecting yourself is to watch your surroundings and don’t hesitate to act.

Other tips are listed below:

Apart from being a constable, Beveridge is employed with Strategos International.

The organization provides active shooter trainings to businesses, schools, and other organizations.

Their website can be viewed here: https://strategosintl.com/