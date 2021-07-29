Public Health District gives COVID-19 vaccines at Waco Art Festival

WACO, Texas – Waco residents came out Thursday afternoon for the Civic on 7th musical series.

Local artists came out to perform songs about traveling and going places as a way to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Singer Holly Tucker, best known for her debut on The Voice, even took stage at the event.

“It’s such a great event for the community. Everybody is coming out to finally be together, but do it safely. And I think it’s very important,” Tucker says.

The Civic on 7th series offers free concerts to the community, as well as informing people about the COVID-19 vaccine. The McLennan County Public Health District held a vaccine unit tent offering people their first shot.

“Just a little more incentive for me to come out and enjoy myself, and listen to some live music. And might as well get the vaccine earlier, sooner than later, you know,” says Waco resident George Morales.

Besides enjoying music in the downtown plaza, one Waco man says it’s important for him to get vaccinated.

“Alicia Martinez, the Baylor student who died, that was my niece. So it kind of hit home at that point,” says Morales.

Morales has seen multiple tragedies connected with the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, between family in Texas and family in Chicago, I think I lost about 16 family members to it,” says Morales.

Tucker hopes this event will inform more people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We can all get back out there and enjoy being together again. It’s just going to be something really important for the future and going forward,” says Tucker.

The three-part musical series will continue next Thursday, August 5th, at the Pedestrian Plaza in downtown Waco. The McLennan County Public Health District will also be there providing COVID-19 vaccines to those who are interested in getting it.