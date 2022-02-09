MCLENNAN CO. — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District held it’s board meeting Wednesday to discuss the downward trend of Covid cases and the future of public health.

The health district says there was an all time high of covid cases in the last two months, but hospitalizations and fatalities did not reach as high as the delta peak.

Also, the director for the health district, Lashonda Malrey-Horne, said the focus for 2022 is people. That includes the people inside the walls of the health district and the people in the community.



“We’ll be looking at our policies, our procedures, our programs that we deliver to make sure they’re equitable and that all people in our community get exactly what they need from the health district,” Malrey-Horne said.

The Health District recently added new employees and programs for the employees to help with their goal of making McLennan County the healthiest county in Texas.

“By adding these additional positions, we’re able to do more outreach efforts, more education efforts and really be able to use our data and focus our programing on the communities and the populations that need it most,” Malrey-Horne said.

Making the Health District a good place to work is what employees say makes all the difference.

“In an environment where it’s a tangible effect that your contributions are valued and your time and your willingness and your sweat and tears are valued…” RN Cindy Murphy said.

The health district says they are happy and excited about the lowering number of case counts, but we should all remain vigilant.

“We also have plenty of flu out in the community as well, so we want to make sure that people are taking precautions to decrease the spread of both Covid-19 and flu,” Malrey-Horne said.