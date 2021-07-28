Public Health District to bring mobile vaccination unit to downtown events

WACO, Texas – Several local organizations have utilized the the area near 7th Street and Austin Avenue this summer as a place for pop-up concerts and shows. Thursday’s concert will be no different – it will just have a new guest.

“The McLennan County Public Health District Mobile Vaccine Unit will be at tomorrow’s performance,” Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said. “If you have not yet had a vaccine, you can just show up and get your first vaccine.”

The show will be a pop-up concert featuring Holly Tucker and the folks from the Waco Civic Theatre. Part of the goal of the vaccine information is to make sure events like these can keep going.

“It’s been really great to be able to see real, live, in-person events starting back up again in our community, but we want to keep that going,” Bond said. “Now that the Delta variant is a real concern in our community, we want to make sure we can keep the doors open.”

People will be able to get their first vaccination shot right at the concert if they so choose, but it also stands as a place for people to get more information about the vaccine.

“If people have questions about vaccination, if they want to ask a healthcare professional, ‘What does this mean?’ or say, ‘Here are the things that worry me,’ you can absolutely go up and ask these friendly folks,” Bond said.

Thursday’s concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.